Technology

Instagram latest feature allows users retrieve deleted posts

  • According to details, this new feature of Instagram was rolled out last week to users around the world, which allows users to retrieve deleted posts.
Ali Ahmed 06 Feb 2021
Courtesy: Instagram
Courtesy: Instagram

World’s largest photo-sharing platform, Instagram owned by Facebook, has recently introduced a feature that allows users to retrieve deleted posts and videos.

According to details, this new feature of Instagram was rolled out last week to users around the world, which allows users to retrieve deleted posts.

Explaining this feature, Instagram said that most hackers delete posts from users' accounts and there was no option in the app for the users to bring back those posts.

Now, with Instagram's new 'Recently Deleted' feature, users around the world will be able to recover photos, videos, IGTV videos and reels deleted from the app.

To take advantage of this feature, users must first update Instagram, after which you need to go to Instagram's settings and open the account option.

After going to the account option, you will see the option 'Recently Delete', after clicking on which you will see the deleted photos, videos, IGTV videos and reels.

Instagram features recently deleted

Instagram latest feature allows users retrieve deleted posts

