Snatched mobile phone market setup in Karachi: Police

A market of snatched mobile phones has been set up in Liaquatabad, area of Karachi, Police revealed on Saturday.

The announcement was made via press release, issued by Karachi Police spokesperson, which revealed that snatched phone are being sold in Liaquatabad Number 10.

The development was confirmed by two habitual street criminals, who were arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police.

They were arrested by the SIU from PIB Colony, and illegal weapons and other valuables were recovered from their possession, said officials.

They have been arrested previously for involvement in other crimes, they added.

Authorities further said that the accused used to sell the snatched gold jewellery in PIB Colony.