Pakistan
Snatched mobile phone market setup in Karachi: Police
- The development was confirmed by two habitual street criminals, who were arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police.
- They were arrested by the SIU from PIB Colony, and illegal weapons and other valuables were recovered from their possession, said officials.
06 Feb 2021
A market of snatched mobile phones has been set up in Liaquatabad, area of Karachi, Police revealed on Saturday.
The announcement was made via press release, issued by Karachi Police spokesperson, which revealed that snatched phone are being sold in Liaquatabad Number 10.
The development was confirmed by two habitual street criminals, who were arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police.
They were arrested by the SIU from PIB Colony, and illegal weapons and other valuables were recovered from their possession, said officials.
They have been arrested previously for involvement in other crimes, they added.
Authorities further said that the accused used to sell the snatched gold jewellery in PIB Colony.
Ali Sadpara, two others reported missing on the K-2 expedition; Army starts search operation
Snatched mobile phone market setup in Karachi: Police
There is no change in Pakistan's principled stand on Kashmir issue, clarifies FO following PM's statement
New York becomes first state in US to proclaim February 5 as Kashmir Day
Pakistan Exports cross $2bn mark for four consecutive months
PSO seeks spot LNG in 1st potential purchase in 3 years
Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April
Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week
SPI up 0.53pc WoW
Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed
Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’
$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea
Read more stories
Comments