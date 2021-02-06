There is no change in Pakistan's principled stand on Kashmir issue, clarifies FO following PM's statement

Pakistan has clarified that there is no change in its principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute that remains anchored in the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

The Foreign Office (FO) in a statement said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated Pakistan’s long-held position and support for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination In his address on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The FO issued this statement following PM's statement that Pakistan will allow the Kashmiris to decide between choosing to join Pakistan or remaining independent even after they vote in favour of Pakistan.

"When the residents of Indian-occupied Kashmir, as well as Azad Kashmir, get the right to decide their future, and when the people of Kashmir will choose Pakistan InshAllah, then Pakistan will give Kashmiris the right to decide whether they want to become a part of Pakistan or remain independent," PM said.

The FO statement said that the premier repeatedly spoke about the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and underscored the need for implementation of those resolutions.

"Pakistan remains firmly committed to the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions," FO added.