Biden vows partnership with Africa in summit message

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Friday promised partnership with Africa and said he hoped to attend the next African Union summit, an about-face in US interest in a continent largely ignored by his predecessor.

In a video message to this weekend's African Union summit, being held virtually due to Covid, the new US leader promised to work with Africans on his key priorities of fighting the virus and climate change and also to advance diplomacy to end the continent's conflicts.

"None of this is going to be easy, but the United States stands ready now to be your partner in solidarity, support and mutual respect," Biden said.

"I hope I can be with you next time in person."