ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19: 1,302 new cases, 53 new deaths reported

Recorder Report 06 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: At least 53 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,302 fresh cases have reported in last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 11,886 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 551,842. As of Friday, the total count of active cases is 32,454. The national positivity ratio is recorded at 3.51 percent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,684 patients have recovered from the virus and 1,903 patients are still in critical condition. The total recoveries stand at 507,502.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces. At least 249,498 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 159,705 in Punjab, 68,004 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,844 in Balochistan, 41,734 in Islamabad, 9,144 in Azad Kashmir and 4,913 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,840 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,059 in Sindh, 1,941 in KP, 196 in Balochistan, 478 in Islamabad, 270 in Azad Kashmir, and 102 in GB. Pakistan has so far conducted 8,122,447 coronavirus tests and 37,020 in the last 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus NCOC COVID19 coronavirus case coronavirus Test

Covid-19: 1,302 new cases, 53 new deaths reported

Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April

Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed

Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’

$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

COAS praises Kashmiris for valiant struggle

President condemns ‘demographic apartheid’

India can never win Kashmiris over: PM

Cross-border network along CPEC routes: Hafeez-led body clears phase-II of Pak-China OFC project

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.