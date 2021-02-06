ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
US MIDDAY: Soyabeans gain

Reuters 06 Feb 2021

CHICAGO: US soyabean futures gained on Friday on expectations of continued export demand eating into already tight US stocks. Corn futures traded near even as traders assessed mixed crop prospects in South America, while wheat was unchanged, despite fears of winterkill across the US Southern plains as frigid temperatures set in.

Price movements were limited ahead of next week’s US Department of Agriculture supply and demand report that is likely to confirm tightening stocks of soyabeans and corn.

The most-active soyabean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 7 cents to $13.79-1/2 per bushel by 11:16 a.m. (1716 GMT).

CBOT corn added 1/4 cent to $5.50-1/4 per bushel, while wheat was 1-3/4 cents higher at $6.39-1/4 per bushel.

Soyabeans improved for a third day as traders positioned ahead of the Feb. 9 USDA report, bolstered by expectations of further exports to China.

“We’ve been quiet on the export front for a couple days, but people are thinking China will buy ahead of their New Year’s holiday,” said Joe Davis, director of commodity sales at Futures International.

The United States exported $28.75 billion of agricultural goods and related products to China in 2020, according to USDA data, missing the $36.5 billion targeted under the Phase 1 trade deal.

Despite trading near 6-1/2 year highs, soyabeans could still rise to curb demand, said Don Roose, president of US Commodities.

Corn was little changed, despite daily export sales of 101,600 tonnes for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2020/2021 marketing year, according to the USDA.

Corn CBOT US stocks US Department of Agriculture Soyabeans US MIDDAY Don Roose

