New York cotton
06 Feb 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 84.25 84.89 82.91 82.97 12:20 - -1.31 25612 84.28
Feb 05
May'21 85.39 85.96 84.15 84.22 12:20 - -1.27 21437 85.49
Feb 05
Jul'21 86.12 86.60 84.95 85.06 12:19 - -1.15 5884 86.21
Feb 05
=================================================================================
