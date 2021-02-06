ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
China shares post weekly gains

Reuters 06 Feb 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended higher for the week on Friday, as investors found support from a continued economic recovery, though Sino-US tensions remained a worry.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% to 5,483.41, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 3,496.33.

For the week, CSI300 climbed 2.5%, while SSEC inched up 0.4%.

Investors continued to trade the economic recovery story, while ample funds still favoured leading blue-chips that were seen as "core assets" in the A-share market and Hong Kong, analysts at Dongxing Securities said in a report.

Data over the weekend showed China's factory activity grew in January, in line with an ongoing economic recovery, but at the slowest pace in five months after new coronavirus infections prompted lockdowns.

Worries over Sino-US tensions, however, kept gains in check. Bucking the broad strength, small-cap stocks continued to slide, as institutional investors favoured big companies. The CSI1000 index, lost 2% on Friday to a near eight-month low, bringing its losses for the year to more than 9%.

