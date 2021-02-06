LHC Bar Association elections on 27th

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Bar Association elections for 2021-22 are scheduled to be held on February 27. As many as 21 thousand and 668 bar members would elect their representatives for the next year.

Two bar members, Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar of Asma Jehangir group and Muhammad Maqsood Buttar of professional group led by Hamid Khan contesting for office of the President. While three candidates Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Jalal, Mudasar Abbas Meghana and Sohail Shafiq are contesting for Vice President.

For Secretary Bar Chaudhry Akhtar Padah and Khawaja Mohsin Abbas are in the field and Faisal Touqeer Sial, Falaq Naz Gull and Rana Wasim Yousaf in the run for the office of finance secretary.

Chairman election commission has warned the candidate to follow the election rules strictly.

