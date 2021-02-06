ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Salaries of govt employees to be increased in next budget: Khattak

Recorder Report 06 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Friday said that the government would increase salaries of government employees in next budget. Chairing a meeting of All Government Employees Grand Alliance regarding raise in salary and perks, he said that the government fully believes in the welfare of employees for which all facilities will be provided.

The minister said, "We have big hearts and will take special care of government employees in the upcoming budget."

He said that disparity in salaries would be addressed and recommendations of pay and pension commission would soon be finalised.

He said the government has formed pay and pension commission for the welfare of government employees.

The meeting discussed various proposals regarding enhancement of salaries and perks, while final decision will be taken in consultation with the finance team which is likely to meet next week.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has not increased the salaries of the employees for the second consecutive year after coming into power in 2018 despite double-digit inflation in the country.

PTI PTI govt Pervez Khattak government employees salary

