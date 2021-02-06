ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KBP holds rallies to mark Kashmir Day

Recorder Report 06 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) organized rallies and demonstration on Friday at different places of the country to mark the 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' and condemn the Indian water aggression against Pakistan.

KBP Pakistan President Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Chaddhar, Secretary General Syed Waqar Hussain Rizvi, Central Secretary Information Haji Muhammad Ramazan and others led rallies at Lahore, Okara, Kasur and Sahiwal and while addressing the participants that rivers running in Pakistan are emitting from Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that India would turn Pakistan's land barren and destroy its agricultural economy if it succeeded in permanently capturing these rivers.

KBP Punjab President Dr Abdul Jabbar while addressing a rally in Jhang said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and our political and armed leadership should take practical steps to help Kashmiri brethren.

KBP Lahore Division President Mian Rashid Minhala while addressing a rally at Harbanspura Lahore said that Kashmiris wanted their right of self-determination and rendering sacrifices for it. He said that both the nation and the government should come on one page to effectively resolve the Kashmir issue.

