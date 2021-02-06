ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIMA calls for integrated system for Covid-19 vaccine use

PPI 06 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has stressed the need for an integrated and systematic system for corona vaccine use, saying that national harmony should be demonstrated beyond politics, regionalism and self-interest.

PIMA Central President Dr Khubaib Shahid and General Secretary Dr Arshad Munir said in joint statement that stages of government procurement of the vaccine, booking and delivery appeared to be slow.

According to the doctors' organisation legislation and oversight of all phases were urgently needed on delivery of vaccines to the private sector if the vaccine was to be kept within the purchasing power of the common man.

Stringent measures were needed to prevent black marketing and rising costs.

They said government was commendable for launch of the current corona vaccine campaign, however, as being representative of doctors, PIMA wanted to draw the government's attention to some issues in this regard.

It opined that the corona vaccine was the only ray of hope after Allah's mercy to prevent the epidemic. It noted that although Pakistan lagged far behind most other countries in the race for vaccines, it hoped that the government would not leave the people alone in the journey to prevent this contagious disease.

"One of the most important aspects that needs to be addressed at this time is the establishment of an integrated and organised system in which steps are taken to transcend politics, regionalism and self-interest and to consider the life of every citizen as precious.

From Corona's inception, the lack of political flexibility and uniform policy did not yield the desired benefits which could have been accrued. In the new situation, it said it expected the government and all sections of society to show national unity," they added.

PIMA leaders said that although the announcements of procurement corona vaccine by the central and provincial governments and the NCOC have been heard for a long time, it seemed that the government had not been able to formulate a clear policy.

PIMA President and GS advised that the first supply of Corona vaccine be reserved for health care workers which includes all medical staff besides doctors and nurses who take care of Corona and other patients in general. This should also include those serving in private sector.

NCOC vaccine private sector corona PIMA Dr Khubaib Shahid Dr Arshad Munir

PIMA calls for integrated system for Covid-19 vaccine use

Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April

Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed

Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’

$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

COAS praises Kashmiris for valiant struggle

President condemns ‘demographic apartheid’

India can never win Kashmiris over: PM

Cross-border network along CPEC routes: Hafeez-led body clears phase-II of Pak-China OFC project

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.