Corrigendum

KARACHI: With reference to Takaful Pakistan Limited's press release titled "PACRA upgrades IFS rating of Takaful Pakistan Limited" published in Business Recorder on February 3, 2021, in one of the statements stated therein as "The equity position has been enhanced; the shareholders have injected Rs 300 million recently through way of issuance of shares other than right shares" shall be read as "Subject to regulatory approval from SECP, the equity position will be enhanced as the shareholders have injected Rs 300 million as subscription money for the issuance of shares other than right shares."-PR

