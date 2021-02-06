ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Kaira resolves to keep raising voice for Kashmiris

Recorder Report 06 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has resolved to keep raising voice for Kashmiris at every forum worldwide, saying that the PPP leadership has always been at the forefront in contesting the cause of Kashmiris.

In a statement in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, Kaira has also urged the international community to take notice of the violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure a free, fair and transparent plebiscite there in line with the UN resolutions.

He said people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir had been subjected to inhuman atrocities for the last seven decades but the silence of the international community over the brutal killings and torture of Kashmiris had disappointed the free people of the world.

He further pointed out that the PPP leadership has always been on the front foot to internationalize the Kashmir issue through political and diplomatic struggle and assured the Kashmiri people that the PPP would continue to raise its voice for them at every available forum.

