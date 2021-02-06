PARTLY FACETIOUS: Qamar's conduct guided by deep ethics

"I heard some people were betting against Naveed Qamar during his brawl with the PTI's man..."

"He is a quiet and kind man, not known for brawling but I guess if push comes to shove then he is a Pakistani after all."

"Hmm but to take on the other man who appeared much stronger and...."

"Enough! This is illegal and should not be allowed."

"Excuse me but brawls may have been frowned upon in Medina ki riyasat but they were not illegal."

"Yeah but betting was illegal."

"Oh that's right."

"You know I find it interesting that there was a brawl in parliament after the government tabled a constitutional amendment which it does not have the numbers to pass and..."

"But you know why tempers are high!"

"Yes the opposition wants to oppose the government on everything - good or bad..."

"Spoken like a true Khanzadeh now speak like a true Nawala, a Nawaz Sharif supporter."

"Need I add Nawaz is from the verb nawazna or to confer benefits..."

"Hey speak like a Nawaz supporter now."

"I am no turncoat, I am not a transient ...."

"But you are educated and can rationalize both sides of a debate, so rationalize."

"OK how about the amendment is to allow The Khan to grant a senate seat to his special assistants and there are more than 15 of that breed and then there is an advisor and a short term federal finance minister who would need a senate seat to become a permanent federal minister..."

"There is no such thing as permanent in politics."

"The Khan reckons there is..."

"As did his predecessors to their cost."

"Hmm but the funny thing is that if the bill is passed...."

"Not likely."

"But if it is passed then you know that The Khan cannot expel any member of his party for not showing his hand in favour of his selected candidate because the constitution only allows expulsion in the event that the party member votes against his party in a vote of no confidence and on the finance bill."

"I am not sure of that but in any case this would also be work in progress."

"Right."

