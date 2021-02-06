ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Qamar's conduct guided by deep ethics

Anjum Ibrahim 06 Feb 2021

"I heard some people were betting against Naveed Qamar during his brawl with the PTI's man..."

"He is a quiet and kind man, not known for brawling but I guess if push comes to shove then he is a Pakistani after all."

"Hmm but to take on the other man who appeared much stronger and...."

"Enough! This is illegal and should not be allowed."

"Excuse me but brawls may have been frowned upon in Medina ki riyasat but they were not illegal."

"Yeah but betting was illegal."

"Oh that's right."

"You know I find it interesting that there was a brawl in parliament after the government tabled a constitutional amendment which it does not have the numbers to pass and..."

"But you know why tempers are high!"

"Yes the opposition wants to oppose the government on everything - good or bad..."

"Spoken like a true Khanzadeh now speak like a true Nawala, a Nawaz Sharif supporter."

"Need I add Nawaz is from the verb nawazna or to confer benefits..."

"Hey speak like a Nawaz supporter now."

"I am no turncoat, I am not a transient ...."

"But you are educated and can rationalize both sides of a debate, so rationalize."

"OK how about the amendment is to allow The Khan to grant a senate seat to his special assistants and there are more than 15 of that breed and then there is an advisor and a short term federal finance minister who would need a senate seat to become a permanent federal minister..."

"There is no such thing as permanent in politics."

"The Khan reckons there is..."

"As did his predecessors to their cost."

"Hmm but the funny thing is that if the bill is passed...."

"Not likely."

"But if it is passed then you know that The Khan cannot expel any member of his party for not showing his hand in favour of his selected candidate because the constitution only allows expulsion in the event that the party member votes against his party in a vote of no confidence and on the finance bill."

"I am not sure of that but in any case this would also be work in progress."

"Right."

"or

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

