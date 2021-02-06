ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI leader urges govt to form unified policy to resolve Kashmir issue

Recorder Report 06 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Naib Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Liaquat Baloch has said that the government and policy makers should stop irresponsible attitude towards Kashmir and chalk out a unified policy to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Addressing a Kashmir Solidarity Rally on Friday, he said that some bold steps should also be taken on diplomatic front against India as Kashmir issue is not just a issue but in fact it is matter of legal and just right of 20 million people.

"Ignoring Kashmiris, the real stakeholder, any step to be taken by world will not resolve this issue and would be a criminal act," he added. Kashmiris scarified a lot for their freedom and we salute them in their struggle. Their issue should be resolved in accordance with UN Charter, he demanded.

Baloch said that the government should announce a bold Kashmir policy with the consultation of all stakeholders including Jamaat-e-Islami. PM Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue in a better way in United Nations General Assembly but there is also need to take practical steps to resolve the Kashmir issue, he added.

"Today we are at Quaid Mazar and we pledge to make Kashmir a part of Pakistan as Quaid-e-Azam also declared it aorta of Pakistan," he remarked.

Muslims across the world are going though a difficult time and are being slaughtered in Yemen, Palestine, Rohingya, Afghanistan and in other Muslim states, he mentioned.

On the occasion JI Sindh Ameer, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti said that west is not interested to resolve the issues of Muslim Ummah. All human rights bodies and the west in principle has admitted that people of IIOJK were being tortured under the lockdown imposed by Indian government on them and Indian forces are killing women, children and youth, but despite that they are not serious to resolve the Kashmir issue, he added.

Karachi Ameer JI, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that world powers have always ignored the Kashmir issue, which is still unsolved for the last 73 years. "We have always been and would always be with Kashmiris in their right to plebiscite," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Kashmir issue JI leader Liaquat Baloch

JI leader urges govt to form unified policy to resolve Kashmir issue

Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April

Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed

Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’

$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

COAS praises Kashmiris for valiant struggle

President condemns ‘demographic apartheid’

India can never win Kashmiris over: PM

Cross-border network along CPEC routes: Hafeez-led body clears phase-II of Pak-China OFC project

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.