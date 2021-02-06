JI leader urges govt to form unified policy to resolve Kashmir issue

KARACHI: Naib Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Liaquat Baloch has said that the government and policy makers should stop irresponsible attitude towards Kashmir and chalk out a unified policy to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Addressing a Kashmir Solidarity Rally on Friday, he said that some bold steps should also be taken on diplomatic front against India as Kashmir issue is not just a issue but in fact it is matter of legal and just right of 20 million people.

"Ignoring Kashmiris, the real stakeholder, any step to be taken by world will not resolve this issue and would be a criminal act," he added. Kashmiris scarified a lot for their freedom and we salute them in their struggle. Their issue should be resolved in accordance with UN Charter, he demanded.

Baloch said that the government should announce a bold Kashmir policy with the consultation of all stakeholders including Jamaat-e-Islami. PM Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue in a better way in United Nations General Assembly but there is also need to take practical steps to resolve the Kashmir issue, he added.

"Today we are at Quaid Mazar and we pledge to make Kashmir a part of Pakistan as Quaid-e-Azam also declared it aorta of Pakistan," he remarked.

Muslims across the world are going though a difficult time and are being slaughtered in Yemen, Palestine, Rohingya, Afghanistan and in other Muslim states, he mentioned.

On the occasion JI Sindh Ameer, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti said that west is not interested to resolve the issues of Muslim Ummah. All human rights bodies and the west in principle has admitted that people of IIOJK were being tortured under the lockdown imposed by Indian government on them and Indian forces are killing women, children and youth, but despite that they are not serious to resolve the Kashmir issue, he added.

Karachi Ameer JI, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that world powers have always ignored the Kashmir issue, which is still unsolved for the last 73 years. "We have always been and would always be with Kashmiris in their right to plebiscite," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021