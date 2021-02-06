Punjab govt marks Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE: Punjab government on Friday marked the "Kashmir Solidarity Day," to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and renewed their pledge to stand by the Kashmiris till the success of their freedom struggle.

In this regard, a special ceremony was held at Governor House which was attended by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Law Minister Raja Basharat, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Aoun Chaudhary, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, ACS Punjab, Lahore commissioner, secretary information and the people from different walks of life wearing black armbands.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as real ambassador of the Kashmiris.

"Pakistan is not complete without the freedom of Kashmir and Pakistan will continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris as Kashmir is its jugular vein," he said, adding: "Narendra Modi is the murderer of more than 95,000 Kashmiris and the world's biggest terrorist."

Instead of being silent spectators of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris, the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions, he reiterated.

"I am proud that I have always been fighting for the rights of Kashmiris and Indian atrocities on Kashmiris will be exposed to the whole world in the future too. I also pay tribute to other Pakistanis who have raised their voices for the rights of Kashmiris all over the world," he added.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on the occasion that the blood of innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley is demanding its legitimate, legal and inherent right of freedom from the United Nations and world community.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is pursuing the case of Kashmiris all over the world and the atrocities of India are also being exposed in the world; the Kashmiris will get freedom soon, he said, adding: "Pakistan will continue to extend its strong diplomatic support to Kashmiris at every level."

Moreover, CM of Gilgit-Baltistan Barrister Khalid Khurshid held a meeting with CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Friday and both slammed the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Khalid Khurshid said on the occasion that Indian atrocities have been fully exposed before the world as the Modi regime is facing internal conflicts and strife. Pakistanis have always supported the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir and the whole nation is united for Kashmir cause under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he said.

Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Azfar Manzur and Secretary to CM Gilgit-Baltistan Usman Ahmed also signed one MoU under which PITB will assist in developing CM complaint management system, web portal and task management system for Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Punjab CM assured full cooperation to the G-B government adding that extended cooperation will be provided in health, education, IT and other sectors. He announced to provide training opportunities to G-B's paramedical staff in nursing colleges adding that the issue of reservation of quota for the G-B students in provincial medical colleges will also be given sympathetic consideration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021