Kashmir Solidarity Day marked in KP

PESHAWAR: Likewise other parts, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday. Political parties, social activists, government departments, trade bodies and business communities took out rallies, walks and arranged special seminars to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In Peshawar, the major rally was taken out from Chief Minister Secretariat led by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and culminated at the main gate of Governor House. People from all walks of life including provincial ministers, advisers, MPAs, govt officials and civil society attended the rally.

