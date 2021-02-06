Kashmir Solidarity Day: Firdous urges world community to save humanity from Modi regime

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged that the world community must save humanity from the fascist Modi-led regime, which has turned the Indian Occupied Kashmir into the world's largest prison.

These views were expressed by the Special Assistant to CM while addressing a seminar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Lahore Press Club here on Friday.

Addressing the seminar, she called upon the United Nations and the world human rights organizations to raise voice on behalf of widows, victims of rape, families of those who have disappeared and killed, and pressurise India to end brutality and oppression and give 'right of self-determination' to the people of Kashmir.

According to her, despite decades of Indian oppression, the residents of Indian Occupied Kashmir continued their struggle, and India could not deprive the Kashmiris of their right and justified demand for freedom with state-sponsored terrorism and torture. The brutality of the Modi regime had been fully exposed before the world and India could no more retain its illegal occupation over Indian Occupied Kashmir any longer.

Firdous said that thousands of innocent Kashmiris have been killed in state-terrorism by India. "The Indian oppression has orphaned 107,813 children and 22,924 women have become windows while the rape of Kashmiri women has become a daily routine, as 11,234 women have become a victim of gang rape. Despite all this, the spirit and determination of the Kashmiri people for their struggle for independence is still active and alive," she added.

The Special Assistant said that the Pakistani government will continue to raise its voice for the Kashmiris on every forum, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled the promise made to the people of Kashmir and raised the voice of Kashmir during his address to the UN General Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021