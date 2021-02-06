Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
06 Feb 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (February 5, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08300 0.07925 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.09563 0.09175 1.59350 0.08313
Libor 1 Month 0.12350 0.12288 1.67088 0.11300
Libor 2 Month 0.15650 0.16388 1.72788 0.15225
Libor 3 Month 0.19263 0.20500 1.73413 0.19225
Libor 6 Month 0.22250 0.22013 1.74963 0.21500
Libor 1 Year 0.30600 0.31075 1.84263 0.30413
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
