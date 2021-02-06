World
Biden adviser says phase-out level for COVID-19 relief checks open to negotiation
- Bernstein, speaking at a White House briefing, also said the $1.9 trillion price tag on the Biden plan is not too big.
06 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: White House economic adviser Jared Berstein on Friday said the phase-out level for coronavirus relief checks in the Biden coronavirus stimulus plan is open to negotiation.
Bernstein, speaking at a White House briefing, also said the $1.9 trillion price tag on the Biden plan is not too big.
