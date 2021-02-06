World
Germany's COVID-19 lockdown likely to be extended for another two weeks
- Officials in Berlin have concluded that it's too early to lift the restrictions even though the number of infections are declining, the report added.
Germany is likely to extend its COVID-19 lockdown for another two weeks, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
