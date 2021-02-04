Health workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from Feb 6

MULTAN: Following the arrival of 4,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, the inoculation process for health gear of Nishtar Hospital will commence from Feb 6.

Nishtar Hospital focal person Dr Irfan Arshad told APP here on Thursday that registration of the health workers has been completed and they will be vaccinated from Saturday.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics and all other frontline staffers will be vaccinated, he said adding that every worker will receive a message for his or her turn in this connection.

A simple ceremony will also be held at the health facility on Feb 6, the focal person informed and added that those who were coming to them for new registration will be accommodated in the next phase.

All the aspirants have sent their CNIC numbers on 1166 for the registration and later on got a confirmation SMS for it, he concluded.