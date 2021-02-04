ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Faisal launches new initiatives, mega projects at NIH

  • He said scientists and technicians of NIH have been working hard even during COVID response in services of the nation.
APP 04 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan Thursday launched new initiatives and mega projects at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

He inaugurated three initiatives - National Health Laboratory (NHL), Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) Secretariat and Transformation and Excellence Center for Health (TECH) to enhance country’s capacity in the field of national public health system in preparedness and response.

Addressing the launching ceremony of NHL, GHSA Secretariat and TECH, he said these initiatives will strengthen national public health system of the country.

He said the government is working on health sector reforms agenda to make positive changes in service delivery system to serve the country’s people.

He said this national health laboratory will be helpful in strengthening the diseases diagnostic and response system in the country.

Dr Faisal appreciated the momentous progress of NIH and its role in public health security of Pakistan. He said the new initiatives of NHL, GHSA Secretariat and TECH will contribute to improve and enhance national health safety and security.

NIH Executive Director Major General Professor Aamer Ikram said the NIH has played a pivotal role in COVID-19 preparedness and response being Pakistan’s primer public health institution.

He said scientists and technicians of NIH have been working hard even during COVID response in services of the nation.

He said pathogens, microbes and diseases like COVID-19 are moving faster and farther than ever. They do not recognize or stop at national borders and there is a threat anywhere is indeed a threat everywhere.

He said the NIH is taking concrete measures in improving the system of disease prevention, detection, and generation of response to public health events with modern techniques and ease the life of people of Pakistan.

Earlier, in a briefing Dr Faisal was informed that an NHL was established at the NIH with aim to enhance the capacity of the country in diagnostic system of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The laboratory will strengthen national capacities in diagnostics, surveillance, preparedness, and response. This laboratory will improve diagnostic services and boost the public health system with cutting edge diagnostic technologies.

He was informed that Pakistan will test all type of specimen within country instead of sending the specimen abroad for diagnostic services.

He was apprised that a GHSA Secretarial was established at the NIH with an aim to improve the ability of country to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease outbreaks in systematic manner.

The NIH officials said TECH at the NIH has been established with the vision to drive digital transformations of health system and services in Pakistan.

They added TECH will guide, support and develop information technology centric healthcare delivery projects for the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination. These projects will ultimately lead to improved health care delivery and health equity in Pakistan, they added.

