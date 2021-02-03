Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA: The Met Office has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 0. 0 degree centigrade -6.5 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

However, cloudy to rainy weather is expected in Zhob, Musakhel and Barkhan district and its adjoining areas with light snowfall over hills during night. While cloudy weather is predicted for Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Loralai, Duki, Mastung, Harnai, Kohlu and Qilla Abdullah districts. Cold & dry weather forecast in rest parts of the province, despite gusty winds may occur in central, northern & western districts including Panjgur, Turbat and costal areas.