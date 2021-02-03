ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
Farrukh asks opposition to submit foreign funding details, sources to ECP

  • He said all the opposition parties should be made accountable for source of their funds and expenses.
APP 03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Wednesday asked the opposition parties leaderships to submit all details and sources of their foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media persons outside the ECP, he said now they had no further time to hide such illegal sources.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman should submit details of his party funds to the ECP to clear his position.

“Income of the JUI-F is less that than its overall expenses. Maulana has to answer how he and his party have managed the increased expenditures. His party should submit all receipts and other related details to the ECP,” he added.

He asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz to submit sources of her party funding to the ECP rather staging protest in front of the ECP.

Criticizing the Pakistan Peoples Party Farrukh said instead of blackmailing state institutions, the opposition parties should focus on submitting records of their funding to the ECP.

“Nation is fed up with false narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement. They are misleading the masses and leveling false allegations,” he said adding the scrutiny committee had been working as per directions of the ECP.

He said all the opposition parties should be made accountable for source of their funds and expenses.

As per Political Parties Act, he said it was mandatory for all the parties to submit their income and expenses with signature of the auditor.

Farrukh Habib

