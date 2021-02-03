Markets
Member to Member
03 Feb 2021
KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (February 2, 2021).
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
As on: 02-02-2021
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
MRA Sec. Ghani Osman Sec. Atlas Batt. 3,000 260.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 260.00
Alfalah Sec. Maan Securities Dynea Pak 125,000 249.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 249.70
Sethi Securities Gul Dhami Sec. Gadoon Textile 19 240.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19 240.00
Alfalah Sec. Maan Securities Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 1,000,000 30.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 30.70
AKD Sec. Akik Capital National Bank Pak. 1,500,000 41.50
Inv. Managers Sec. Akik Capital 500,000 41.50
Ist Equity Mod. Akik Capital 1,000,000 41.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 41.50
First Nat. Equities Maan Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 140,000 124.20
Maan Securities First Nat. Equities 140,000 124.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 280,000 124.10
Interactive Securities Growth Sec. United Dist. 72,500 72.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 72,500 72.00
Total Turnover 4,480,519
