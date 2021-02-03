ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Member to Member

Recorder Report 03 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (February 2, 2021).

==============================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
==============================================================================================================
As on: 02-02-2021
==============================================================================================================
Member Name                  Member Name              Company                           Turnover         Rates
Buyer                        Seller                                                    of Shares
==============================================================================================================
MRA Sec.                     Ghani Osman Sec.         Atlas Batt.                          3,000        260.00
                                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             3,000        260.00
Alfalah Sec.                 Maan Securities          Dynea Pak                          125,000        249.70
                                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           125,000        249.70
Sethi Securities             Gul Dhami Sec.           Gadoon Textile                          19        240.00
                                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                19        240.00
Alfalah Sec.                 Maan Securities          Jah. Siddiqui & Co.              1,000,000         30.71
                                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,000,000         30.70
AKD Sec.                     Akik Capital             National Bank Pak.               1,500,000         41.50
Inv. Managers Sec.           Akik Capital                                                500,000         41.50
Ist Equity Mod.              Akik Capital                                              1,000,000         41.50
                                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         3,000,000         41.50
First Nat. Equities          Maan Securities          TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  140,000        124.20
Maan Securities              First Nat. Equities                                         140,000        124.00
                                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           280,000        124.10
Interactive Securities       Growth Sec.              United Dist.                        72,500         72.00
                                                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            72,500         72.00
==============================================================================================================
                                                      Total Turnover                   4,480,519
==============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Member to Member Ghani Osman Sec Maan Securities First Nat. Equities

Member to Member

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

OMCs, dealers: Body comprising ‘non-political’ aides of PM to re-determine margins

Infrastructure, other development funds: NA adopts motion for forming ‘special’ body

Lease of Pakistan Quarters: MoHW has Rs377m funds to pay Sindh govt

Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

PD suggests 94 uplift projects worth Rs155.73bn

KE agrees to drop reciprocity conditions

Coronavirus vaccination drive launched

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.