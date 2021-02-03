KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (February 2, 2021).

============================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ============================================================================================================== As on: 02-02-2021 ============================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ============================================================================================================== MRA Sec. Ghani Osman Sec. Atlas Batt. 3,000 260.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 260.00 Alfalah Sec. Maan Securities Dynea Pak 125,000 249.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 249.70 Sethi Securities Gul Dhami Sec. Gadoon Textile 19 240.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19 240.00 Alfalah Sec. Maan Securities Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 1,000,000 30.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 30.70 AKD Sec. Akik Capital National Bank Pak. 1,500,000 41.50 Inv. Managers Sec. Akik Capital 500,000 41.50 Ist Equity Mod. Akik Capital 1,000,000 41.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 41.50 First Nat. Equities Maan Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 140,000 124.20 Maan Securities First Nat. Equities 140,000 124.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 280,000 124.10 Interactive Securities Growth Sec. United Dist. 72,500 72.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 72,500 72.00 ============================================================================================================== Total Turnover 4,480,519 ==============================================================================================================

