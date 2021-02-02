Development plan: All districts of Sindh to be included: Umar

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said a huge development package had recently been announced for Karachi and similar packages would also be given to all districts of Sindh. He was expressing his dismay over a lack of development in Sindh for over a decade adding that PPP had completely failed to develop the Shikarpur district.

He was addressing a public gathering in Shikarpur on a two day visit to Jaccababad, Shikarpur and Sukkur districts.