ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
ECB keeps Italian debt purchase steady through govt crisis

Reuters 01 Feb 2021

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank kept its purchases of Italian government bonds steady in the last two months, ECB data showed on Monday, even as the country went through a political crisis that briefly pushed up its borrowing costs.

Investors have been wondering whether the ECB was once again helping keep a yield on Italian bond yields since mid-January, when an unfolding government crisis only spurred a muted market reaction.

ECB data showed the central bank did not buy more Italian sovereign debt than foreseen by the country's quota in December and January. This is in stark contrast to massive ECB interventions last spring as Italy struggled with the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB bought 18.1 billion euros of Italian debt over the last two months under its pandemic-fighting programme plus an additional 3 billion euros under its regular stimulus scheme.

Taken together, this leaves Italy some 1.5 billion euros under its quota for the two months, according to Reuters calculations based on how much capital the Bank of Italy has paid into the ECB's coffers.

ECB President Christine Lagarde batted back suggestions the central bank was actively capping bond yields or spreads for certain governments when asked about the matter at her regular news conference on Jan. 21.

Italian government bonds even outperformed euro zone peers on Monday as talk of a possible premiership for former ECB president Mario Draghi cheered up investors.

ECB European Central Bank Italian government bonds

