Jan 30, 2021
SPI based weekly inflation goes up 0.52pc

  • SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 7.48 percent.
APP 30 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on January 28, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.52 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 140.88 points against 140.15 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 7.48 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.43 percent increase and went up from 145.15 points in last week to 145.78 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 0.51 percent, 0.53 percent, 0.56 and 0.52 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 09 items decreased, 18 items increased while that of 24 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included tomatoes, eggs, potatoes, onions, LPG Cylinder, sugar, moong pulse and bananas.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included chicken, chillies, cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (both loose and tin), washing sopa, mustard oil, mash pulse, toilet soap, garlic, masoor pulse, gur, gram pulse, rice (Basmati broken), georgette, firewood, energy saver and mutton.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Irri 6/9), bread, beef, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered), salt, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloths, shirting, lawn, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone call.

