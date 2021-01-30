Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast cold and dry weather over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While, very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan however, light rain (light snowfall over hills) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during night hours,a MET office reported.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect extreme upper parts of country from Sunday (night) till Monday(morning).

Minimum temperature recorded in (°C): Leh -15°C, Astore -12°C, Skardu, Gupis , Anantnag -10°C, Kalam -09 °C, Pulwama, Baramulla -08°C, Srinagar, Gilgit -07°C, Shopian, Ziarat -06°C, Quetta, Bagrote and Kalat -05°C.