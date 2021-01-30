Markets
Dubai says local companies must IPO locally before seeking listings abroad
30 Jan 2021
DUBAI: Dubai ordered local companies to sell shares in local stock markets before seeking listings in other emirates or abroad, a decree from Dubai's ruler showed on Saturday.
Companies founded elsewhere must list their shares in Dubai when their revenues from local market reach 50% and higher and when their local assets reach 50%, the decree, published on the website of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said.
