KOICA country director visits UAF

FAISALABAD: The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Country Director Seokwoong Yang visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad to finalize modalities regarding construction of KOICA funded ‘Pak-Korea Nutrition Center’ building with an area of 3000 square meter.

He called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Tanveer and discussed the areas of mutual concerns. He also met UAF Food Sciences Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas and Treasurer Umer Saeed.

The Government of Pakistan vide CDWP/CCC meeting held on Dec 2, 2020 has already granted concept clearance to this project at a total cost of US$ 8.99 Million including US$ 7 Million as Grant-Aid from KOICA. Recently, an agreement has also been signed between KOICA, HEC and UAF for the establishment of Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) at UAF to improve child and community nutrition.

Yang said that the KOICA is providing US$ 7 Million for the five year project and the project is expected to produce 120,000 trained beneficiaries. The nutrition education will help the community people to have improved nutrition knowledge and a balanced diet, he added. To provide nutrition education at community level, the project will train Master Trainers in Korea who will further disseminate nutrition education to concerned stakeholders.

Dr. Asif Tanveer thanked KOICA for such an important initiative that will work to address malnutrition issues at national level. This project will help improve the nutrition conditions nationwide, he added. He also said that the malnutrition issue was aggravating due to changing lifestyle and there is a need to create awareness about balanced usage of food.

Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that malnutrition has emerged as biggest problem than energy crisis. He said that vitamin-D deficiency is high with 60 percent; vitamin-A 45 percent whereas maternal anaemia deficiency stands at 49 and child stunting level at 43 percent.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021