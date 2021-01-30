ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KOICA country director visits UAF

30 Jan 2021

FAISALABAD: The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Country Director Seokwoong Yang visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad to finalize modalities regarding construction of KOICA funded ‘Pak-Korea Nutrition Center’ building with an area of 3000 square meter.

He called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Tanveer and discussed the areas of mutual concerns. He also met UAF Food Sciences Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas and Treasurer Umer Saeed.

The Government of Pakistan vide CDWP/CCC meeting held on Dec 2, 2020 has already granted concept clearance to this project at a total cost of US$ 8.99 Million including US$ 7 Million as Grant-Aid from KOICA. Recently, an agreement has also been signed between KOICA, HEC and UAF for the establishment of Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) at UAF to improve child and community nutrition.

Yang said that the KOICA is providing US$ 7 Million for the five year project and the project is expected to produce 120,000 trained beneficiaries. The nutrition education will help the community people to have improved nutrition knowledge and a balanced diet, he added. To provide nutrition education at community level, the project will train Master Trainers in Korea who will further disseminate nutrition education to concerned stakeholders.

Dr. Asif Tanveer thanked KOICA for such an important initiative that will work to address malnutrition issues at national level. This project will help improve the nutrition conditions nationwide, he added. He also said that the malnutrition issue was aggravating due to changing lifestyle and there is a need to create awareness about balanced usage of food.

Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that malnutrition has emerged as biggest problem than energy crisis. He said that vitamin-D deficiency is high with 60 percent; vitamin-A 45 percent whereas maternal anaemia deficiency stands at 49 and child stunting level at 43 percent.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KOICA Dr. Asif Tanveer Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Umer Saeed Irfan Abbas

KOICA country director visits UAF

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region

Jan provisional tax collection stands at Rs363bn

Senate informed: Rs390bn of ‘looted’ Rs481bn recovered in 2 years

PM directs strict action against land grabbers

Bertelsmann explores potential sale of French media group M6

Industrialists meet power sector top brass

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.