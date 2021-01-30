Partly Facetious: Zardari sahib was de facto chief executive

“It takes a chief executive to decide which subject he reckons he is a master of.”

“I don’t get you.”

“See Zardari sahib was the country’s chief executive…”

“Nope he was the president not the prime minister…”

“He was de facto chief executive while Gilani was followed by Raja Rental and….”

“When you say Gilani I say….”

“Yes yes we remember Angelina Jolie’s disgust for giving her a big party at the PM House inviting all his relatives as Jolie went to the victims of…”

“I thought keeping the bracelet that was donated by Erdogan’s wife for the victims was far worse.”

“Agreed anyway Nawaz Sharif thought he was a Mughal Emperor and his mufti was Ishaq Dar, as I say one man’s mufti…ooops I meant meat is another man’s poison and in Dar’s care the entire country’s poison….”

“Speaking of muftis the uncle of Mufti Qavi held a press conference in which he announced that the family had decided to take away the title of mufti and put him under house arrest…”

“Mehbooba Mufti was also put under house arrest – you know from occupied Kashmir and…”

“Don’t be facetious – there is no comparison…but Qavi was guilty of trolling good looking women on social media and then trying to contact them personally ….now we know from Maryam Nawaz that the judge who convicted daddy….”

“Right and there is a rumour that the Chairman of a very important Bureau is toeing the line because there are videos of….”

“Correct anyway Imran Khan has proclaimed himself philosopher since he became the chief executive. I mean the latest is his exhortation to stop chasing the Western mind set…”

“Well from a playboy in the West to a playboy in the West to one dedicated to Islam…”

“Many of us who did not play by Islamic rules when we were young do turn to religion in a big way when we are old…”

“I get it, so the fault lies with Qavi’s family – I mean they should have allowed him to follow the dictates of his youth rather than the…”

“Shhhh.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021