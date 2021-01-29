ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Jan 29, 2021
Major Gulf markets weaken; Saudi index gains

Reuters 29 Jan 2021

DUBAI: Major Gulf markets weakened on Thursday, tracking global shares, as a sudden sell-off on Wall Street and lingering COVID-19-induced restrictions soured investor sentiment worldwide.

Among Gulf markets, the Dubai benchmark led the declines, falling 1.1%. The index also posted its first weekly loss in four, shedding 1.4% over the five sessions to Thursday.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties was the worst performer on the Dubai index, with just two constituents in the benchmark finishing in the positive territory.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.4% lower, dragged mainly by a 0.6% decline in telecom giant Etisalat and an about 2% fall in real estate stock Aldar Properties. Abu Dhabi had gained 1.4% in the previous session. The index also managed a fourth successive weekly gain, firming 0.5% during the week. The Qatari index lost nearly 1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank shedding 2.4% to be the worst performer on the benchmark.

The index also logged a weekly loss of 1.8%, declining in four of the last five trading days. Qatar’s Commercial Bank Chief Executive Officer Joseph Abraham said the firm plans to raise at least $1 billion through bond issues in the coming months, as the bank looks to take advantage of positive market conditions. The bank’s shares followed the broader market, slipping 1.2%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index bucked the trend to end 0.3% higher, with Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm gaining about 1%.

The index, however, posted a weekly loss of 0.8%, its second straight decline for the period. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s index firmed 0.5%, buoyed by financial stocks.

Benchmark heavyweight Commercial International Bank , Egypt’s largest private bank, rose 0.4%, while financial firm Pioneer Holdings added 7.7%.

