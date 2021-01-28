Markets
Hong Kong stocks begin sharply lower
- The Hang Seng Index fell 1.31 percent, or 382.68 points, to 28,914.85.
28 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tanked in the first few minutes of trade Thursday following a rout on Wall Street, with investors fretting that markets are in line for a correction after a lengthy rally.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.08 percent, or 38.67 points, to 3,534.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.44 percent, or 34.84 points, to 2,386.08.
