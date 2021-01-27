KP, Kashmir, G-B: Partly cloudy weather likely today

KARACHI: A partly cloudy weather is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

Very cold conditions are likely to persist in Balochistan while cold and dry weather elsewhere in the country over the next 24 hours.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

In the past 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in the most parts of the country.

But, very cold conditions gripped upper areas and northern Balochistan.

The day’s minimum temperature was recorded in Leh -15 degrees Celsius, Astore -13, Kalam, Skardu, Pulwama and Ziarat -10, each, Quetta, Kalat and Bagrote -8, each, Gilgit -7, Baramulla -6 and Hunza -5.

