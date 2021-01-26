5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Mansehra, other KP areas

MANSEHRA: A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Monday morning.

As per reports, tremors shook Upper Dir, Mansehra, Balakot, and adjoining areas in the region. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the epicenter of moderate intensity quake was at 36 kilometres distance from Khorog in Tajikistan at a depth of 123 kilometres.

The earthquake jolted Pakistan and adjoining Afghanistan and Tajikistan at 12:01am. People after feeling tremors came out of their homes in panic reciting verses from the Holy Quran. According to reports, no loss of life and property happened due to the earthquake. Another earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale had jolted Peshawar and different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 17.

The tremor was also felt in Peshawar, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Hangu, Malakand and their adjoining areas.