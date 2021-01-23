ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
Jan 23, 2021
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The sad truth of our governments

“I am not a psychologist….” “Here we go again.” “Sorry?” “I am wary of any sentence that begins...
Anjum Ibrahim 23 Jan 2021

“I am not a psychologist….”

“Here we go again.”

“Sorry?”

“I am wary of any sentence that begins with I am not an expert or qualified in an identified subject which nine times out of ten is followed by a statement that only an expert or someone qualified should utter.”

”OK.”

“OK what?”

“OK I am one of the nine and not the tenth person.”

“Hmm so in cricket terminology you are a member of the team – is it the eleventh or the twelfth man or woman who is a reserve and…”

“That’s right and taking that terminology further I am a Ghulam Sarwar or a Khusro Bakhtiar or an Umer Ayub or – individuals kept on the team irrespective of their performance.”

“These three never claimed to be experts on any subject but politics a la Pakistani style – I would request you to focus on the performance of the experts who we didn’t vote for and who have not performed well and…”

“Yeah yeah but anyway going to my statement that I am not a psychologist but…”

“Right one of the nine.”

“Hmm see that is the circle of life and that my friend is politics a la Pakistani style….anyway psychology refers to mob anger as displayed in Washington DC by Trump supporters recently and…and wait…and…”

“We take the lead there too my friend – same when members of the PML-N stormed the Supreme Court…”

”have come full circle –back with the PML-N via PML-Q, anyway they led the storming of the Supreme Court not parliament!”

“No but the contribution of our parliament to politics is a lot less than the role played by the verdicts given by our courts – it is different in the US….”

“Right anyway I reckon the public here is sick of bashing of previous governments and individuals and also sick of daily appearances by members of the cabinet including the prime minister…”

“The correct word is fatigue.”

“Are you a psychology major?”

“Nope but hey if you can do it, so can I.”

“The sad truth of our governments.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Anjum Ibrahim

