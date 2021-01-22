ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,851 Decreased By ▼ -14.79 (-0.3%)
BR30 24,758 Decreased By ▼ -62.95 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,903 Decreased By ▼ -81.1 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,084 Decreased By ▼ -64 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares on track to gain 1.5% for week on further US stimulus hopes

  • Meanwhile, shares of Lynas Rare Earths leapt 10% after it signed an agreement to build a commercial light rare earths separation plant in the United States.
Reuters 22 Jan 2021

Australian shares were slightly lower on Friday, hurt by losses among energy and tech stocks, but on track to gain over 1.5% for the week on renewed hopes for further fiscal stimulus in the United States after the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.13% to 6,814.5 by 2355 GMT, but still hovered near an 11-month high.

Risk sentiment also benefited over the week from a fall in Australia's jobless rate and its success in reigning in the latest domestic coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, energy stocks fell 1.5%, with oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd dropping 1.8% and 3.1%, respectively.

Tech stocks were down 1.1%, having risen for the six previous consecutive sessions. Buy-now-pay-later co Afterpay Ltd fell 1%, while insurance-related software maker Bravura Solutions lost 1.1%.

Financials were also lower, with the so-called "big four" banks falling between 0.1% and 0.6%.

Healthcare stocks rose, with heavyweight CSL Ltd climbing 2% as Citi upgraded its rating on the stock, while medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp jumped 7% on a rise in revenue.

Meanwhile, shares of Lynas Rare Earths leapt 10% after it signed an agreement to build a commercial light rare earths separation plant in the United States.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 650 while 700 declined.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.8%, helped by gains among utility and healthcare stocks. The index was on track to gain 0.6% for the week.

Coronavirus Australian shares Joe Biden Woodside Petroleum ASX 20 New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp

Australian shares on track to gain 1.5% for week on further US stimulus hopes

PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters