LHC dismisses petition against Chaudhry brothers after NAB closes inquiry

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed a petition against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after the NAB closed an inquiry against them.

Chaudhry brothers had challenged the powers of the chairman NAB in their petition.

The NAB’s legal representative told the court division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan that the accountability watchdog has closed a graft inquiry against leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q).

The bench dismissed the petition after the NAB statement in the court.

PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Pervaiz had challenged the assets inquiry initiated by the bureau against them in the court.

“The chairman NAB was not authorised to reopen an inquiry, which was closed 20 years ago,” Chaudhry brothers contended in their petition.