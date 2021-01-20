ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
Govt set to finalise 'Pakistan Education Policy 2021' by March

Recorder Report 20 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government is all set to finalise "Pakistan Education Policy 2021" by end March 2021, aimed at ensuring equity in education for all children and institutions.

A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood here on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the performance of all the projects and subsidiaries of the Ministry of Education, the education policy 2021, uniform national curriculum, technical training, out-of-school children, effective use of technology in education, and other projects in detail.

Official revealed to Business Recorder that on the direction of the federal education minister, seminars on Pakistan Education Policy 2021 (PEP) were held in different regions.

On the final day of seminar on Tuesday, 45 vice chancellors (VCs) took part and expressed theirs views and input for the PEP 2021.

Mahmood has directed to formulate "Pakistan Education Policy 2021" through a widespread consultative process.

The PEP will ensure national cohesion and harmony across religious and ethnic divides as well as capturing the diversity that is absolutely essential for the context of Pakistan, said ministry official.

The policy will also nationally converge on key education aspects for standards, educational stages (primary, middle, high etc) system of exams and admissions, teacher management standards etc.

This policy will ensure equity in education for all children and institutions across the country.

According to the Federal Education Ministry, the National Education Policy was developed in 2009, however, shortly thereafter in April 2010, the constitution was amended and the subject of education was fully devolved to the provinces.

In September 2011, a Joint Declaration on Education was signed by the all the provinces and the areas.

The joint declaration stated that the federal, provincial and the area representatives declare that the National Education Policy 2009 subject to such adaptations as necessitated in view of 18th constitutional amendment shall continue to be a jointly-owned national document.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has written a letter to all the provinces and the areas government to seek their input on key aspects of the policy convergence, and the suggested topics which need to be covered in the national policy document, the ministry added.

The ministry is also reaching out all other stakeholders, educationists, researchers, writers, academia and encouraging them to actively participate in this nationally importance responsibility.

This national document will be finalised by the end of March 2021, the official added.

