ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 20 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (January 19, 2021).

==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member                    Company                             Turnover       Rates
Name                                                         of Shares
==================================================================================
B&B Sec.                  Agha Steel Ind.                       15,000       36.77
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              15,000       36.77
MRA Sec.                  Attock Refinery                          200      181.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 200      181.50
Foundation Sec.           Engro Corporation                      5,000      292.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000      292.00
Adam Sec.                 Fauji Bin Qasim                      600,000       25.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             600,000       25.00
Saao Cap.                 Hascol Petroleum                       6,000       14.60
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               6,000       14.60
Sherman Sec.              HI-tech Lubricant Ltd.                 2,500       49.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,500       49.00
AKD Sec.                  Hum Network Limited               13,000,000        6.25
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          13,000,000        6.25
Khadim Ali                Kot Addu Power Co.                         5       40.10
S. Bukhari Sec.           Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5       40.10
Pearl Sec.                Prud Mod. 1st.                       226,000        2.50
Khadim Ali S.                                                4,760,000        2.50
Bukhari Sec.
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           4,986,000        2.50
ASDA Sec.                 Service Ind.                           7,000      800.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               7,000      800.00
Fortune Sec.              Shell Pak Ltd (R)                    200,000        0.10
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             200,000        0.10
MRA Sec.                  Siddiqsons Tin Plate                   5,000       19.95
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000       19.95
AKD Sec.                  Worldcall Telecom Ltd             30,000,000        1.05
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          30,000,000        1.05
==================================================================================
                          Total Turnover                    48,826,705
==================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

ECC meets today

Ex-superior court judge-led body to probe Broadsheet case

Ministerial body asked to present findings in 45 days

Cabinet briefed about Covid-19 impacts

Covid-19, economic impact are top global threats: WEF

Covid-19 vaccines roll-out: PM for accelerating measures

PDM rally demands ECP conclude foreign funding case

‘Significant’ progress made, says ECP

SHC declares SRO 584(1)/2017 illegal

Cases against Altaf: Ministry seeks funds to make payment to law firm

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.