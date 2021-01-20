Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
20 Jan 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (January 19, 2021).
==================================================================================
==================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==================================================================================
B&B Sec. Agha Steel Ind. 15,000 36.77
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 36.77
MRA Sec. Attock Refinery 200 181.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 181.50
Foundation Sec. Engro Corporation 5,000 292.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 292.00
Adam Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 600,000 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 25.00
Saao Cap. Hascol Petroleum 6,000 14.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 14.60
Sherman Sec. HI-tech Lubricant Ltd. 2,500 49.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 49.00
AKD Sec. Hum Network Limited 13,000,000 6.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000,000 6.25
Khadim Ali Kot Addu Power Co. 5 40.10
S. Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5 40.10
Pearl Sec. Prud Mod. 1st. 226,000 2.50
Khadim Ali S. 4,760,000 2.50
Bukhari Sec.
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,986,000 2.50
ASDA Sec. Service Ind. 7,000 800.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 800.00
Fortune Sec. Shell Pak Ltd (R) 200,000 0.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 0.10
MRA Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 5,000 19.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 19.95
AKD Sec. Worldcall Telecom Ltd 30,000,000 1.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000,000 1.05
==================================================================================
Total Turnover 48,826,705
==================================================================================
