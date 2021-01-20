KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (January 19, 2021).

================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================== B&B Sec. Agha Steel Ind. 15,000 36.77 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 36.77 MRA Sec. Attock Refinery 200 181.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 181.50 Foundation Sec. Engro Corporation 5,000 292.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 292.00 Adam Sec. Fauji Bin Qasim 600,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 25.00 Saao Cap. Hascol Petroleum 6,000 14.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 14.60 Sherman Sec. HI-tech Lubricant Ltd. 2,500 49.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 49.00 AKD Sec. Hum Network Limited 13,000,000 6.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,000,000 6.25 Khadim Ali Kot Addu Power Co. 5 40.10 S. Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5 40.10 Pearl Sec. Prud Mod. 1st. 226,000 2.50 Khadim Ali S. 4,760,000 2.50 Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,986,000 2.50 ASDA Sec. Service Ind. 7,000 800.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 800.00 Fortune Sec. Shell Pak Ltd (R) 200,000 0.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 0.10 MRA Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 5,000 19.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 19.95 AKD Sec. Worldcall Telecom Ltd 30,000,000 1.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000,000 1.05 ================================================================================== Total Turnover 48,826,705 ==================================================================================

