UK announces daily record of 1,610 Covid deaths
- The UK's total Covid-19 death toll now stands at 91,470, with a further 33,355 new cases also reported over the last day, taking the total number of infections to nearly 3.5 million.
19 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain on Tuesday registered another 1,610 deaths from coronavirus, a record high since the pandemic hit last year.
