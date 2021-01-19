TSX gains on energy boost, wholesale trade data

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by strength in energy stocks, as data showing growth in domestic wholesale trade in November bolstered sentiment. The energy sector climbed 1.4% as US crude prices were up 0.8% a barrel and Brent crude added 1.8% on the back of optimism that government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth.

Canadian wholesale trade increased by 0.7% in November from October on higher sales of machinery and equipment, as well as building materials and supplies, Statistics Canada said.

At 9:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.81 points, or 0.04%, at 17,951.69.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were cybersecurity firm BlackBerry Limited, which jumped 5.5% and oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc, which rose 3.9%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,842.9 an ounce.

On the TSX, 135 issues were higher, while 83 issues declined for a 1.63-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 24.30 million shares traded.

Meanwhile, the nation's factory sales decreased by 0.6% in November on lower sales of aerospace products and parts, as well as motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said.

Pot producer Aphria Inc fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was its peer Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 3.9%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc, Blackberry Limited and Aphria Inc .

The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 58 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 55.34 million shares.