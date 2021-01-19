ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
UK investors account for 92pc of 2046 gilt syndication sale

  • The transaction was well received by the market, with the new gilt attracting very strong interest from our core pension fund and asset manager investor base.
  • The size of 6.5 billion pounds, which was larger than originally planned, reflects a very high-quality order book.
Reuters Updated 19 Jan 2021

LONDON: Domestic investors accounted for around 92% of the 6.5 billion pounds' worth of 25-year British government bonds sold via syndication on Tuesday, part of a huge expansion of public borrowing to pay for the cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The transaction was well received by the market, with the new gilt attracting very strong interest from our core pension fund and asset manager investor base," Robert Stheeman, chief executive of Britain's Debt Management Office, said.

"The size of 6.5 billion pounds, which was larger than originally planned, reflects a very high-quality order book."

Investors placed more than 56.6 billion pounds ($77.0 billion) of orders for the 0.875% 2046 gilt which sold at a yield of 0.8671%, a 2.5 basis point premium to the benchmark 3.5% 2045 gilt .

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Nomura acted jointly as the bookrunners.

UK investors gilt syndication sale Deutsche Bank,

