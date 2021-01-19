Yellen knows 'going small' on economic relief would be big mistake

WASHINGTON: Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to head the US Treasury, knows the importance of taking quick and significant steps to bolster the US economy, the top Democrat on the committee told her nomination hearing.

"The good news is that Chair Yellen knows that going small with economic relief would be a big mistake," Ron Wyden, ranking Democrat on the committee, said at the hearing for the former chair of the Federal Reserve.

Wyden said nobody deserved more credit than Yellen for the longest economic expansion in US history, and said she ought to be confirmed on Day one of the Biden administration.