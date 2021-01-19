Pakistan wants to enhance bilateral ties with friendly countries: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan wants to further enhance bilateral trade, investment, defence and cultural ties with all friendly countries.

He was talking to Residents Ambassadors-designates of Korea, Nepal, Belarus and Non-Residents

Ambassadors-designates of Ireland, Kosovo, Mali and Sierra Leone, who separately called on him here on Tuesday.

The President said Pakistan's ranking in the Ease of Doing Business Index has improved tremendously and foreign investors need to take advantage of investment friendly environment of the country.

He said Pakistan is taking all possible measure to promote relations with African countries under its "Engage Africa" policy.

Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan is home to some of the world's most revered Buddhist sites and expressed the hope that tourists from friendly countries would increasingly visit these sites.

The President also briefed the envoys about the atrocities and gross human rights violations being committed by India against the innocent people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the international community to play its rightful role to stop India from committing such blatant violations of International law.