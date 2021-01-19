ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
COVID-19 Claims 17 more lives in Sindh

PPI 19 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 17 more patients died overnight in Sindh, lifting the death toll to 3,830 and 778 new cases emerged when 11,208 samples were tested.

In a statement issued here from CM house on Tuesday, he said that 17 more patients lost their lives overnight, lifting the death toll to 3,830 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,208 samples were tested which diagnosed 778 cases that constituted 7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,598,871 tests have been conducted against which 237,308 cases were detected, of them 91 percent or 215,101 patients have recovered, including 870 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,377 patients were under treatment, of them 17,407 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 958 in different hospital.

He added that the condition of 869 patients was stated to be critical, including 88 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 778 new cases, 597 have been detected from Karachi, including 290 from East, 195 South, 68 Central, 17 Korangi, 15 Malir and 12 West. Hyderabad has 41 cases, Mirpurkhas 20, Jacobabad 12, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu seven each, Sanghar six, Sukkur and Jamshoro five each, Badin four, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta and Ghotki three each, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Sujawal two each and Larkana one. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

