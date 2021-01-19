ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC asks accountability court to rehear acquittal pleas of NAB officers

  • The court asked the trial court to conduct hearing on acquittal pleas of the accused again.
APP 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday turned down a decision of trial court for rejecting acquittal pleas of two former director generals of NAB Rawalpindi and an investigation officer in a reference pertaining to misuse of powers.

The court asked the trial court to conduct hearing on acquittal pleas of the accused again.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the decision on petition filed by ex-DGs NAB Colonel (R) Subhu Sadiq Malik, Khursheed Bhandar and former investigation officer Mirza Shafiq.

The court stated that section 36 of NAB Ordinance stopped actions on any practice done in good intention by the officers. The court directed the accountability court to reconsider its decision on acquittal pleas of the three accused after hearing the matter again.

The cases would be admitted as pending before the trial court.

It may be mentioned here that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had prepared a reference against three officers pertaining to misuse of powers. The trial court had rejected the acquittal pleas of three accused who approach the IHC against the decision.

IHC

IHC asks accountability court to rehear acquittal pleas of NAB officers

Committee to probe Broadsheet scandal in 45 days, says Shibli Faraz

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters